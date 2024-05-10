IDs Required at Hospitals and Clinics Starting May 20

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next Monday, those that receive treatment at hospitals or clinics, and get prescription medication at pharmacies using the national health insurance will need to present their IDs.The National Health Insurance Service(NHIS) announced on Monday that it will implement the mandatory system to verify the identity of patients at medical institutions starting from May 20.The new revision to the Health Insurance Act stipulates that medical institutions must verify the patient's identity and health insurance status, with a fine being imposed if violated.Accepted forms of identification must include a photo as well as a resident registration number or alien registration number, such as resident registration cards, driver's licenses, or mobile health insurance cards issued by the NHIS.However, those with severe disabilities, elderly people receiving benefits through the Long-Term Care Insurance Act, and pregnant women receiving maternal benefits are exempt from the verification process.