Survey: Only 2 Out of 10 Teachers Say They Would Become Teachers if Born Again

A new survey has found that only two out of ten teachers would take up teaching if they were born again.The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations announced on Monday that just 19-point-seven percent of eleven-thousand-320 surveyed teachers at kindergartens, elementary, middle and high schools as well as university professors had taken such a stance.The federation conducted the survey between April 26 and last Monday ahead of Teacher’s Day which will fall on Wednesday.The figure is the lowest to be posted out of nine such surveys that the federation has conducted since 2012 and is also the first to fall in the ten percent range.The survey also found that only 21-point-four percent of respondents said they are content with their work, down sharply from the nearly 68 percent posted in the first survey conducted in 2006.On the biggest hardship in teaching, nearly 32 percent cited handling students with behavioral problems and adjustment issues while 24 percent noted tackling complaints from parents and some 22 percent cited excessive administrative work unrelated to education.The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus zero-point-nine percentage points.