Photo : KBS News

A Cuban diplomat stationed in China is visiting the nation to consult on opening a Cuban embassy in South Korea.According to the foreign ministry, the deputy head of mission of the Cuban Embassy in China, Mario Alzugaray Rodriguez, met on Monday with the foreign ministry’s director-general for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs and the director-general for protocol affairs in Seoul.The ministry officials told the diplomat that Seoul plans to provide the necessary assistance to open the embassy.South Korea and Cuba agreed to establish diplomatic ties for the first time in February and agreed to set up diplomatic missions in Seoul and Havana.A South Korean government delegation earlier visited Havana late last month to hold consultations on opening a Korean embassy there.