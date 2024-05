Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Korean films have been invited to out-of-competition sections of the 77th Cannes Film Festival which will kick off on Tuesday for a 12-day run.Director Ryoo Seung-wan's “Veteran 2,” also known as "I, The Executioner" starring Hwang Jung-min and Jung Hae-in, will be screened during the Midnight Screening section on May 21 while “Younghwa Cheongnyeon Dong-ho,” directed by Kim Lyang, will be shown in the Cannes Classics, another out of competition section, on Thursday.Like last year, no South Korean film was invited to compete for the most-coveted Palme d'Or.This year, a total of 22 films will compete for the top honor.