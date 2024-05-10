Foreign Minister Cho Calls for Scrupulous Mgt. of Seoul-Beijing Ties

Photo : Beijing Correspondent Joint Group/ Yonhap

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul has stressed the need to scrupulously manage Seoul-Beijing ties so that differences of opinion do not develop into conflicts.Cho made the remark on Monday during talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing, adding that their countries must continue the momentum for cooperation amid such efforts toward managing bilateral ties.The South Korean top diplomat said it is key for both parties involved to exert joint efforts when it comes to developing bilateral relations.Cho then emphasized that his visit must serve as the first step for Seoul-Beijing ties to move forward by addressing contentious issues one by one.The minister said it is essential to minimize factors that limit bilateral relations resulting from changes in the geopolitical environment and to place focus on cooperation rather than conflict in the process of thoroughly tackling one task after another and accumulating achievements.Monday marked the first time for the foreign ministers of South Korea and China to sit down for talks since last November when the top diplomats of the two countries and Japan met in Busan.