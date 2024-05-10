Pastor Choi Questioned 12 Hrs for Dior Bag Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean American pastor who gave a luxury handbag to First Lady Kim Keon-hee in 2022 was grilled by the prosecution for over 12 hours on Monday.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office questioned Choi Jae-young as a suspect on charges of violating the anti-graft law, trespassing and obstruction of official duties.The prosecution reportedly grilled Choi about how and why he gave the Dior handbag to the first lady and whether he had asked for any favors in return for the bag.Departing the prosecutors’ office at 9:40 p.m. Monday, Choi told reporters that he was also questioned about the gift’s relevance to the president’s official duties and he stated that it was a matter for the prosecution to decide.The pastor added that he was questioned about other gifts he had given to the first lady.Choi earlier said that he had given the luxury bag worth three million won, perfume and cosmetics worth a total of one-point-eight million won, and liquor worth 400-thousand won to Kim on four separate occasions.