Former Division Commander Returns Home after 22 Hrs of Questioning in Marine Death Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the First Division of the Marine Corps, returned home on Tuesday morning after an intensive overnight questioning session as part of a police probe into the death of a young Marine last year.Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, the Gyeongbuk Provincial Police Agency questioned Lim as a suspect for 22 hours on charges of professional negligence and manslaughter.The questioning came about ten months after Marine Corporal Chae Su-geun died during a mission to search for civilian victims of heavy downpours in the southeastern country of Yecheon in July last year. Lim was the commander of the Marines’ First Division, to which Chae belonged.Returning home from the questioning session at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, Lim told reporters that as he had previously promised the parents of the late Marine, he fully cooperated with the investigation in order to shed light on the case.The defense ministry had removed Lim from a list of figures subject to a police probe, but the legal representative of the Marines’ former top investigator Park Jung-hun, who was in charge of the initial probe into the case, filed a complaint with the police against Lim.Lim on Monday claimed that he had not ordered an underwater search to find missing people, saying that unverified facts and false claims have been rampant.