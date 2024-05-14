Top Prosecutor: First Lady Investigation to Proceed Regardless of Monday's Personnel Reshuffle

Photo : YONHAP News

The top prosecutor said on Tuesday that the investigation into allegations involving First Lady Kim Keon-hee will proceed regardless of the personnel reshuffle of senior prosecutors in charge of the probe conducted on Monday.Prosecutor General Lee One-seok issued the position on Tuesday, a day after the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, which is leading the investigation into the first lady’s case, had a personnel reshuffle.The justice ministry on Monday announced the new appointments and transfers of 39 senior prosecutors.Asked if there was sufficient coordination on the personnel reshuffle between the ministry and the top prosecutor, Lee refused to comment. He also declined to answer reporters' questions asking whether the timing and the scope of the reshuffle was unexpected.Regarding concerns that the reshuffle may interfere with the progress of the investigation into the first lady, Lee said that the team will carry out its investigation based solely on evidence and legal principles regardless of the prosecutor in charge, expressing his belief in the prosecution.The personnel reshuffle came eleven days after Lee ordered the creation of an investigation team dedicated to allegations that the first lady was involved in a stock-price manipulation scandal and that she received a luxury bag, and six days after President Yoon Suk Yeol appointed the senior secretary for civil affairs.