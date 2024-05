Photo : YONHAP News

Civil defense drills involving public and administrative organizations and schools across Korea will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.According to the Ministry of Interior and Public Safety, about five-thousand organizations, including central and local administrative agencies, as well as 12-thousand elementary, middle, and high schools nationwide will participate in the drills aimed at preparing residents for an air attack.When the training begins, an air raid warning will be issued through broadcasting systems within buildings and employees and students must quickly evacuate to a nearby underground shelter or other safe location.The government plans to hold a nationwide civil defense training drill involving all citizens in August.