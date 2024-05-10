'The Roundup' Movies Top 40 Million in Combined Audience Numbers

Photo : YONHAP News

The first four films from the South Korean crime action “The Roundup” series have drawn over 40 million moviegoers combined, becoming the first Korean film series to surpass that mark.According to the integrated computer network for ticket sales at movie theaters on Tuesday, “The Roundup: Punishment," the fourth installment of “The Roundup” series, garnered 87-thousand admissions on Monday to continue its reign at the top of the box office chart.The movie, starring Ma Dong-seok, is likely to surpass ten million admissions on Wednesday, with the cumulative number of tickets sold reaching nine-million-824-thousand on Monday.The second and third installments of the series both attracted over ten million viewers. If the fourth hits the same milestone, it will be the first time for three films from the same movie series to draw more than ten million viewers each.The combined admissions of the four installments stand at around 40 million 80-thousand, a record for a Korean movie series.