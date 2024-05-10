Yoon Pledges Legislation to Protect Nonunionized Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says that the nation will actively take responsibility for and protect vulnerable workers by creating legislation to support and protect them.The president made the pledge on Tuesday while presiding over a meeting with the public at a labor and welfare center in Seoul, stressing the need to produce a law to protect nonunionized workers.It marks Yoon’s 25th such meeting and the first since March 26 in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.Yoon said that the envisioned law calls for support for the establishment of a mutual aid association to provide financial support for nonunionized workers when they experience illness, injury, or unemployment.Yoon added the law would also call for the establishment of a dispute mediation council that would allow vulnerable workers to quickly resolve disputes and receive proper protection.The president said as the economy grows, the lives of workers must also improve, adding unbalanced growth in which companies and workers do not grow together is meaningless and unsustainable.