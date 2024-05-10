Yoon's Mother-in-Law Released on Parole Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's mother-in-law, who has been serving a one-year prison sentence for fabricating bank balance certificates and fraudulently signing a real estate contract, has been released on parole.Departing from the Seoul Dongbu Detention Center Tuesday morning, Choi Eun-soon stayed mum when reporters asked about the controversy surrounding her parole, which was approved in consideration of her prison term, old age and physical condition.The Supreme Court upheld the one-year sentence for Choi last November, which she received for falsifying documents purporting to show bank deposits totaling 34-point-nine billion won, or around 25 million U.S. dollars, when buying land in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province in 2013.Both the first and appeals courts convicted Choi, with the latter putting her behind bars last July, citing the severity of her crimes and a risk of flight.Choi has served around 82 percent of her sentence, which was set to run through July 20.