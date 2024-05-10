CIO Says Nominee to Explain Various Allegations during Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) said Oh Dong-woon, who has been nominated to head the state agency, is set to explain his position regarding various allegations against him during his confirmation hearing on Friday.An official at the CIO told reporters on Tuesday that the judge-turned-lawyer is well aware that the public believes he is unfit to head the organization due to the allegations.Oh hired his spouse, identified by the surname Kim, as his driver through a law firm he was working for between January 2018 and October 2019. After leaving the firm in 2019, his wife was rehired two years later to handle document verification.The nominee's wife is also suspected of selling a piece of land and a building to their daughter in August 2020 for 420 million won, or around 307-thousand U.S. dollars, in an alleged attempt to reduce gift taxes prior to redevelopment.The nominee has since claimed that his daughter paid a gift tax of 48-point-five million won for 350 million won received, while covering the rest of the payment with loans.