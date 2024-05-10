Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

CIO Says Nominee to Explain Various Allegations during Confirmation Hearing

Written: 2024-05-14 13:38:31Updated: 2024-05-14 13:47:39

CIO Says Nominee to Explain Various Allegations during Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) said Oh Dong-woon, who has been nominated to head the state agency, is set to explain his position regarding various allegations against him during his confirmation hearing on Friday.

An official at the CIO told reporters on Tuesday that the judge-turned-lawyer is well aware that the public believes he is unfit to head the organization due to the allegations.

Oh hired his spouse, identified by the surname Kim, as his driver through a law firm he was working for between January 2018 and October 2019. After leaving the firm in 2019, his wife was rehired two years later to handle document verification.

The nominee's wife is also suspected of selling a piece of land and a building to their daughter in August 2020 for 420 million won, or around 307-thousand U.S. dollars, in an alleged attempt to reduce gift taxes prior to redevelopment.

The nominee has since claimed that his daughter paid a gift tax of 48-point-five million won for 350 million won received, while covering the rest of the payment with loans.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >