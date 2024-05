Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved a special bill to launch an independent investigation into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster that led to 159 deaths and nearly 200 injuries.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo expressed hope that the bill that is set to be promulgated will help the nation overcome the pain of the disaster and move forward to become a safer place.The prime minister pledged to provide as much support as possible to ensure that followup measures are taken.Under the bill passed by parliament on May 2, an investigation committee is set to run for up to one year, with a possible extension of up to three months.The planned committee will comprise a chairperson to be recommended by the parliamentary speaker the rival political parties will recommend four members each.