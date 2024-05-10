Yoon Reiterates Resolve to Complete 4 Major Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol reiterated his resolve to complete reforms in education, labor, the national pension and medical services, stating that his administration's push for reforms is facing political opposition from forces with vested rights and interests.At a public livelihood debate session on Tuesday, Yoon said while those that benefit from reforms do not easily sense improvement, others whose vested rights are taken away in the process will call to oust the administration.The president said he will regardless push to complete the reforms to guarantee the public more stability in their daily lives.Yoon's remarks come amid a prolonged medical vacuum stemming from trainee doctors' collective action in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike.During the debate, Yoon pledged the enactment of a law aimed at supporting and protecting nonunionized workers amid illness, injury, unemployment and labor disputes, while ordering preparations for a bill to establish a labor court during his term in office.