Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reviewing the option of not applying the usual standards on academic failure for medical students for the spring semester and to postpone the state medical license exam to prevent failures en masse amid their collective action in protest of the school admissions quota hike.The education ministry said on Tuesday that it will allow students another opportunity in the fall semester to complete courses that they came short of finishing in the spring semester.The government will also expand remote learning and recognize attendance for online learning in theory-based courses.Talks are under way regarding changing the semester-based academic calendar to a yearly based system, such as operating 30-week courses during an academic year.The government will also look into changing the order of components in the state medical license system from performance first writing second, to writing first performance second.