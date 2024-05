Photo : YONHAP News

Customs authorities have uncovered more than one-thousand-400 kilograms of narcotics during the past two years.According to the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, a combined total of one-thousand-417 kilograms of illegal drugs have been seized in one-thousand-459 instances between May 2022 and April 2024.That is equivalent to about two cases of smuggling a day and the total volume is enough to be administered to more than two-thousand-600 people at one time.The customs agency has assessed that narcotics seized this year were transported by international criminal organizations in smaller amounts, likely due to the agency’s enhanced crackdowns.The agency said it plans to designate customs inspection zones at Incheon International Airport during the first half of this year to inspect upon arrival the baggage of passengers arriving from countries reporting high drug crimes.