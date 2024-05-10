Detective Ma Breaks Korean Box Office Record with Sledgehammer Punches

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The Korean crime action film "The Roundup: Punishment" is soon expected to reach the ten million admission milestone, selling a total of nine-million-824-thousand tickets in the Korean box office, shortly ahead of a holiday Wednesday. The combined number of tickets sold for "The Roundup" crime action film franchise has already surpassed 40 million.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: Official The Roundup: Punishment Movie Trailer]Bulky detective Ma Seok-do has broken the Korean box office record with his sledgehammer punches.The South Korean crime action series “The Roundup” has drawn over 40 million moviegoers combined, becoming the first Korean film franchise to surpass the mark.According to the integrated computer network for ticket sales at movie theaters, “The Roundup: Punishment," the fourth installment of the film franchise, has sold a total of nine million 824-thousand tickets at the Korean box office as of Monday.With the film continuing its reign at the top of the box office chart, the combined admissions of the four films stand at around 40 million-80-thousand, a record for a Korean movie series.The fourth movie is expected to surpass ten million admissions on the Buddha's Birthday holiday on Wednesday, following the second and third installments of the series which each attracted over ten million viewers.Starring Ma Dong-seok, known in Hollywood as Don Lee, “The Roundup” film franchise follows the story of tenacious cop Ma Seok-do punching bad guys and busting international crime syndicates.Professor Jason Bechervaise, an expert on Korean films, says that the latest of the four is very entertaining, combining both action and humor.[Sound bite: Film critic Prof. Jason Bechervaise]"It's got a good villain. I mean the villains are important. Kim Moo-yul is actually pretty good. He is pretty ruthless and he's pretty cathartic... It's fun and the second half of the film is when the humor comes through. Actually in the screening where I was in, people were clapping, which is quite unusual... "Actor Kim Moo-yul stars as the main antagonist in the latest film, following on from the iconic villains of the first three.In addition to the popularity of the franchise, the screen monopoly of the movie, standing at over 85 percent, is also considered a key factor behind the commercial success, according to some experts.The Korean flick has been sold to 164 countries worldwide.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.