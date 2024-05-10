China's Top Envoy Calls on Korea to Handle Taiwan Issue 'Appropriately and Carefully'

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed hope that South Korea would adhere to the 'One China Policy' and handle the Taiwan issue carefully.According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China's top envoy stressed that there's no fundamental conflict of interest between Beijing and Seoul, only harmony between the two countries, during his meeting with South Korean foreign minister Cho Tae-yul on Monday.It added that Wang expressed his hope that Seoul will adhere to the 'One China Policy' and handle the Taiwan issue "appropriately and carefully," adding that the two countries must exchange objective and positive information often to expand positive guidance.Wang also noted that the two countries have "strong complementarity," with trade volume between South Korea and China exceeding 310 billion U.S. dollars last year.He said that China's accelerated development of its production capacity and fewer trade barriers will provide important opportunities for Korea.In response, Cho said that the South Korean government considers relations with China to be of great importance and it hopes to develop a healthier, more mature strategic cooperative partnership by closely cooperating based on mutual respect, mutual benefit, and common interests.