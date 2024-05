Photo : YONHAP News

During Buddha's Birthday on Wednesday, ceremonies will be held at temples across the country, including at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul.The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism announced Tuesday that it plans to hold a ceremony on Wednesday at Jogyesa Temple to mark Buddha's birthday of the 2568 Buddhist Era, with the head of the Jogye Order, Venerable Jinwoo, and about ten-thousand members in attendance.This year's ceremony will be led by Venerable Ilgam, with “the six dharma offerings” marking the celebrations.“The six dharma offerings” is a ritual in which six kinds of offerings — incense, lamps, flowers, fruits, tea, and rice — are offered before Buddha.Along with this ritual, the ceremonies will include other ceremonies including “Myeonggo,” which involves beating a drum to make sentient beings realize their foolishness, and “Myeongjong,” which involves ringing a bell to wish all sentient beings to attain Buddhahood.