Military to Conduct Combined Exercise against N. Korean Air, Missile Attack Scenario

Photo : YONHAP News

The military is set to conduct a combined exercise involving the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps against a scenario of a North Korean provocation using aircraft and missiles.The drills led by the Air Force Operations Command will deploy over 30 fighter jets, including the F-35A, F-15K, and KF-16, as well as surface-to-air missile systems of Cheongung, Cheonma and the Biho self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery.The exercise operates under a scenario that the Air Force's Master Control and Reporting Center(MCRC) has detected North Korean aircraft and ballistic missiles.Key officials in charge of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps' operations will gather at the Korean Air and Space Operations Center(KAOC) for discussions on a countermeasure strategy.The Air Force said the drills will aim to enhance the military's integration against all threats in the air based on analyses of enemy forces' latest provocation trends, Hamas-style surprise attacks and airstrikes between Iran and Israel.