DP Calls for Plenary Meeting of National Assembly's Science Committee This Week over 'Line Issue'

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) members of a National Assembly committee called for a plenary meeting of the committee to inquire about pending matters related to the Japanese government's pressure on Naver to sell its stake in Line operator LY Corporation.Rep. Cho Seung-rae, the DP's vice chair of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee said Tuesday that the main opposition party seeks to raise questions about the controversy over the issue during a plenary meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m.Cho argued that the government's response has been insufficient and passive, adding that the National Assembly should step in to point out that there's a problem with the Japanese government's response to the situation.For its part, the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) policy chair, Jeong Jeom-sig, said Tuesday that with the Japanese government issuing an administrative guidance, the interests of the South Korean people and companies must be given top priority.Jeong said he’d made the same assertions when he held meetings with the Ministry of Science and ICT and Naver over the past two days to hear their opinions, adding that the government should continue to communicate with the Japanese government on the matter.