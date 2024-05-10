Top Office: Japan Must Not Take Steps That Counter Naver's Intentions

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office says the Japanese government must not, by any means, take steps that go against Naver’s intentions with regard to Tokyo requesting Line Yahoo(LY) Corporation to decrease its capital dependence on South Korea’s leading web portal.Director of National Policy Sung Tae-yoon said in a briefing on Tuesday that Tokyo should not take such steps if LY, which operates the Line app and internet portal Yahoo Japan, submits appropriate measures to boost information security.He added that the Japanese government had repeatedly said that there was no phrasing related to the sale of shares in the administrative guidance issued to LY earlier this month.In the administrative guidance, Tokyo requested LY, which is a 50-50 joint venture between Naver and Japan's SoftBank, to review its capital relationship with Naver, stating that the corporation’s cybersecurity measures were insufficient. The move came after LY announced a string of data leaks resulting from hacks.Sung stressed that the government will provide sufficient support to Naver if LY moves to submit to Tokyo steps to strengthen information security, excluding changes to its capital structure.He said the government will take stern response measures so that South Korean firms do not face discriminatory measures or unfair treatment overseas.