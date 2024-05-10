Medical Community Files Complaint Against Prime Minister and 2nd Vice Health Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The medical community has filed a complaint against Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and second vice health minister Park Min-soo as it continuously argues that the government’s plan to expand the admissions quota of medical schools by two-thousand lacks evidence. The government, on its part, has defended the quota decision, saying it was reached after extensive discussions.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: Lee Byung-chul, a lawyer representing the medical community, on Tuesday filed a complaint against the prime minister and second health vice minister to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.In the complaint, the community accused the two government officials of distributing false information and interfering in the execution of official duty.Lee said vice minister Park has repeatedly changed his story over the minutes of a critical meeting in which officials discussed expanding the admissions quota.The lawyer also accused the government of hampering a trial that is reviewing a request by the medical community to suspend the execution of the government’s plan to expand the admissions quota. He urged the government to immediately disclose the list of members of the education ministry’s committee which was charged with deliberating medical schools’ quota allocation and to reveal the minutes of the committee’s meetings.The government, on its part, defended its decision, reiterating that it had decided to increase the quota by two-thousand based on scientific evidence and after extensive discussions.Meanwhile, the government is reviewing the option of not applying the usual standards on academic failure for medical students for the spring semester and mulling medical schools’ request to postpone the state medical license exams which are set to begin in July.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.