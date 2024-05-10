Seoul Cautions Japan against Pressing Naver to Sell Line Yahoo Shares

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says that the Japanese government must not infringe on Naver's interest if Line Yahoo(LY) provides proper plans to beef up its information security.Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy at the presidential office on Tuesday held a briefing, addressing the Japanese government's pressure on South Korea's Naver to sell its shares of LY.The policy chief told reporters that the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications' administrative guidance does not specifically discuss Naver's sales of its shares of LY, which operates Japan‘s top messaging application Line.Sung said that if Line Yahoo seeks to provide plans to beef up its information security to the Japanese government, the South Korean government will offer proper assistance to Naver.Following a massive personal data breach in November 2023, the Japanese ministry issued administrative guidance on two occasions and called for “reviewing the capital relationship with South Korea’s Naver.”In response to the administrative guidance by the Japanese government, Takeshi Idezawa, president of Line Yahoo, announced that his company will gradually terminate Naver’s delegation and pursue technological independence.