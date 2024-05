Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday vowed to always keep Buddha's teachings in mind and conduct state affairs "in an upright manner."Yoon made the comments during a celebration of Buddha's Birthday at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul.The South Korean leader went on to say that he would more warmly embrace those in need and attend to even the smallest matters affecting people's livelihoods.He added that peace of mind will come by acknowledging our differences, and that society will also become happier when our hearts are at peace.During the event, Yoon also highlighted the phrase 'sanggubori hahwajungsaeng', which translates to 'seek enlightenment above and enlighten all beings below', noting that Korea has long used the teachings of the Buddha as a guiding light.