Seoul Making Efforts to Communicate with Trump on USFK Stance

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean ambassador to the United States said the South Korea-U.S. alliance will continue to strengthen through "institutionalized" cooperation, regardless of the U.S. presidential election results.Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong made the remarks during a meeting with South Korean correspondents in Washington on Tuesday. He stressed that the government and the embassy will be fully prepared for any situation.The comments come amid speculation that a potential return to office by Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump could bring a marked shift in foreign policy.Trump previously hinted at a possible drawdown of the U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) or a hefty increase in Seoul's contributions to defense costs.The South Korean Embassy in Washington is said to be making efforts to communicate with those close to Trump.However, such communication is being conducted cautiously and neutrally to avoid any appearance of interference in U.S. domestic politics.