Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean state media reported that leader Kim Jong-un inspected a tactical missile weapon system soon to be deployed to its army.According to the North's Voice of Korea on Tuesday, Kim expressed great satisfaction with the production performance of its defense industrial enterprises in the first half of the year.The North Korean leader emphasized the need to carry out this year's military production plan without fail, as part of the regime's groundbreaking changes in the military's war preparedness.The report also noted that the western units responsible for "important fire strike missions" would be equipped with the missile launchers produced in the first half of the year.This comes after Kim also oversaw the test-firing of controllable shells for "the technically updated version" of the 240mm multiple rocket launcher system on Friday, and his visits to key defense industrial enterprises over the weekend.