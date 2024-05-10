Rival Parties Vow to Restore Teaching Rights on Teachers' Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Marking the 43rd Teachers' Day on Wednesday, rival political parties expressed their gratitude to teachers for their hard work and vowed to restore their rights.Senior spokesperson for the ruling People Power Party(PPP), Yoon Hee-seok, expressed respect to all teachers who nurture their students with passion and dedication, but noted that there are growing concerns about the infringements on teaching rights they face.Yoon added that the PPP will listen to the demands of the teachers seeking to restore their teaching rights and will strive to create more detailed and effective policies.The spokesperson for the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), Choi Min-seok, said in a written statement that despite the hard work of teachers who embody the true meaning of education, they face significant challenges. He called for the establishment of policies and systems that will enable teachers to work with pride and confidence.Meanwhile, the Rebuilding Korea Party chief, Cho Kuk, stressed that education must lay the foundation for raising upright individuals, adding that achieving such results requires efforts from both inside and outside of society.