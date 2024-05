Photo : YONHAP News

The crime-action film 'The Roundup: Punishment' starring Ma Dong-seok surpassed ten million viewers on Wednesday, just 22 days after its release.This marks the first time in Korean cinema history that a film franchise topped more than ten million admissions with three different films.Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee in Hollywood, has also become the first actor in Korea to star in six films that surpassed ten million admissions, including 'Train to Busan', 'Along with Gods: The Two Worlds', 'Along with Gods: The Last 49 Days', and three 'Roundup' installments.The fourth installment of the series follows the tenacious detective Ma Seok-do, played by Ma, as he tracks down a former mercenary and the head of an illegal online gambling ring.'The Roundup: Punishment' is the second film to attract over ten million viewers this year, following 'Exhuma', and it is the 24th Korean film overall to achieve this milestone.