Prime Minister: Gov't to Carefully Review Special Counsel Probe Bill into Marine's Death Report

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the administration will carefully review the bill proposing a special counsel probe into the government's handling of the death of a young Marine last year and take necessary measures.Speaking to reporters at the Sejong Government Complex on Tuesday, the Prime Minister responded to questions about whether the President's veto of the bill would be decided at the next week's Cabinet meeting. Han said that the government would review the bill while considering the ongoing investigations by the police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).Regarding the appeal filed by the medical community demanding a suspension of the medical school admissions quota hike, Han said that it was inappropriate to speculate on the court's decision and affirmed the government's commitment to securing a favorable outcome.When questioned about the plan to establish a new ministry dedicated to addressing the country's low birth rate, the Prime Minister said the country must make an all-out effort to tackle the issue as it will have a profound impact on the future growth of the nation and the lives of the people.Meanwhile, in response to the main opposition Democratic Party's push for universal cash handouts of 250-thousand won to the Korean public, Han said that the government believes it is necessary to provide support to areas in desperate need, and that they will focus efforts on aiding more vulnerable groups.