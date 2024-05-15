Celebration Rituals Take Place Nationwide on Buddha's Birthday

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Ceremonies celebrating Buddha's Birthday in the year 2568 in the Buddhist calendar took place on Wednesday throughout the country.Major temples and event venues were bustling with people on this national holiday.Max Lee reports.Report: Commencing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, celebratory ceremonies to honor Buddha's Birthday were held at temples nationwide.This year's theme for the celebrations was 'Peace of mind, a happy world.'The day is celebrated across the country and stands as the most important commemorative event in Buddhism in Korea, marking the birth of Buddha and promoting his teachings.An official ceremony was held at the Jogyesa Temple in Seoul. It was attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol and representatives of the Jogye Order, the largest Buddhist sect in South Korea, as well as ruling and opposition party floor leaders, and over ten thousand followers.During his speech at the event, President Yoon vowed to embrace the teachings of Buddha and attend to even the smallest aspects of livelihood matters to bring happiness to the people.Meanwhile, in Venerable Jinwoo's address, he said Korean society today is unable to enjoy the peace of the mind of a developed country, due to the low birth rate, aging population, and stress.He stressed that the only way to address these issues is for each individual to awaken their minds and pursue peace for themselves, and he also urged people to move forward together without dwelling on differences.The Cheontae Order and Taego Order of Korean Buddhism also held celebration ceremonies to commemorate the day.Archbishop of Seoul Archdiocese, Peter Chung Soon-taick, conveyed a public message of hope marking the holiday as well, saying that he hopes Buddha's teachings will illuminate the entire world, like the brilliant light of lotus lanterns.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.