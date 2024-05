Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to provide continued support and cooperation for Ukraine during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday.According to the presidential office, President Yoon said Seoul is actively participating in the international community's efforts to restore peace and aid in post-war reconstruction efforts in Ukraine.In response, Zelenskyy expressed hope that the two countries will maintain their cooperation and solidarity throughout the protracted conflict.The Ukrainian leader further expressed his gratitude for the support extended by the South Korean government in following up on the 'Ukraine Peace and Solidarity Initiative.'