Top Diplomats of S. Korea, Slovakia Discuss Bilateral Ties, Economic Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul held talks with his Slovakian counterpart in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation and regional issues.According to the foreign ministry on Wednesday, Cho conveyed his appreciation of Slovakian foreign minister Juraj Blanar’s contribution to the development of bilateral relations during his term from 2005 to 2017 as the governor of the Zilina Region, where many Korean companies were formerly located.Cho also said that he appreciated the active high-level exchanges between the two nations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the forging of the countries' diplomatic relationship last year.Korea’s foreign minister asked for Slovakia's support for some 140 South Korean companies operating in the European country, expressing hopes that the two countries' close economic cooperation will expand to the nuclear power plant and defense industries.Blanar also expressed hopes that the two nations will diversify their economic collaboration into research and development and new technology sectors, such as industrial robots, while tightening cooperation in security sectors as well.Cho also communicated concerns about the illicit military cooperation between North Korea and Russia which poses threat to global peace and security, pledging to respond sternly with the international community.In response, the Slovakian minister expressed support for peace and reunification of the Korean Peninsula and condemned any provocation by North Korea, pledging his country’s commitment to the implementation of sanctions against Pyongyang.