S. Korea, US to Hold Defense Cost-Sharing Talks in Seoul Next Tuesday to Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold their second round of talks in Seoul next week on the sharing of costs for the upkeep of U.S. Forces Korea.A foreign ministry official said on Thursday that the schedule for the talks on the 12th Special Measures Agreement(SMA) has been set for next Tuesday to Thursday.The official reaffirmed that the government plans to proceed with consultations under the principle that its share for the defense costs should be kept to a “reasonable level” to create stable conditions for U.S. troops stationed in the country and to strengthen the joint South Korea-U.S. defense.In the second round of talks, the two sides are expected to launch negotiations in earnest regarding the size of each side’s contribution to defense costs and the terms of the new deal.The two sides formed their respective negotiating teams in early March and held the first round of talks in Hawaii from April 23 to 25 to exchange their basic positions.The current SMA is set to expire at the end of 2025.