New Seoul District Prosecutors' Office Head: First Lady Investigation to Proceed Smoothly

Photo : YONHAP News

Lee Chang-soo, the new head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, said that he will take all the necessary steps to ensure the ongoing investigation into First Lady Kim Keon-hee’s acceptance of a luxury bag will proceed smoothly despite the recent reshuffle.Lee made the remarks to reporters on Thursday as he arrived at work to begin his new position as the head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, which is leading the investigation into the first lady.Lee was appointed to the post in a surprise personnel reshuffle of senior prosecutors by the Justice Ministry on Monday.Asked if the prosecution will summon the first lady for questioning, the new chief said that it’s difficult to comment on details of the probe at the moment.Regarding concerns that the reshuffle may interfere with the progress of the investigation into the first lady, Lee said that he believes prosecutors will carry out their duties according to the laws and principles regardless of the reshuffle.As for Prosecutor General Lee One-seok's order of a speedy and strict investigation into the case, Lee said that he will closely consult with the top prosecutor and do his best to ensure the right decisions will be made regarding the case.