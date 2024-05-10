Menu Content

Politics

PPP Rejects DP's Proposal for Constitutional Amendment to Limit Presidential Veto

Written: 2024-05-16 10:40:30Updated: 2024-05-16 16:00:20

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho says the party will never be able to accept the opposition party’s proposal of a “one-point” constitutional amendment that would limit the president's veto right.

Choo made the remarks on Thursday during a meeting of the party’s emergency steering committee, saying that the presidential veto is one of the core principles of the separation of legal, administrative, and judicial powers.
 
Earlier, Rep. Yun Ho-jung of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), the chairman of the DP’s special committee on constitutional amendments, proposed the amendment that would limit the president's veto and prohibit the president from having a party affiliation. 
 
The PPP floor leader strongly criticized the proposal, saying that to restrict the right to veto is to deny the Constitution.

Choo urged the DP not to cause confusion with ideas to cause anti-democratic political strife, but rather compete with the ruling party to produce policies that help improve the lives of the people and make the country better.
