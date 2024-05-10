Menu Content

Singer Kim Ho-joong under Investigation for Switching the Driver after Hit-and-Run Accident

Written: 2024-05-16 11:00:06Updated: 2024-05-16 18:43:46

Photo : KBS

South Korean singer Kim Ho-joong is suspected of a DUI hit-and-run accident and asking his assistant to take the fall. 

According to the police on Wednesday, the Gangnam Police Station filed for a search warrant for the star the previous day to find a memory card that was missing from his vehicle’s dashboard camera. 

Kim is accused of fleeing the scene after colliding with a taxi on a road in the Gangnam district at around 11:40 p.m. last Thursday.

Wearing the clothes the singer was wearing at the time of the collision, Kim's assistant from his agency appeared at the police station about three hours after the accident and claimed that he was behind the wheel.

KBS found that there is a voice recording of the singer asking his assistant to turn himself in for the accident, explaining that it happened while he was driving under the influence.  
 
The police are said to have secured the voice recording.

The agency for the singer denied Kim was driving under the influence because he does not drink while preparing for a concert.
