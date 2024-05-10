Woo Won-shik Wins DP Candidacy for 1st Parliamentary Speaker in 22nd Nat'l Assembly

Photo : KBS

The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) four-term Rep. Woo Won-shik, who secured his fifth term to serve in the 22nd National Assembly, defeated six-term lawmaker-elect Choo Mi-ae in the primary to elect a candidate to serve as parliamentary speaker during the first half of the upcoming Assembly.Jin Sun-mee, head of the DP's central election committee, said on Thursday that Woo won the majority of votes cast by 169 lawmakers-elect, becoming the party's final candidate.Following his primary win, Woo said the Assembly led by a speaker from the DP will ensure that the state serves its purpose and the country becomes a good place to live.It is customary for the lawmaker elected speaker to come from the party holding the largest number of seats in parliament and Woo, whose party dominated in last month’s general elections, is expected to be confirmed as the next speaker through a plenary vote on June 5.Three-term Rep. Lee Hack-young, who has secured his fourth term, was elected the DP's candidate for deputy speaker.