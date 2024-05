Photo : YONHAP News

The highlands in the mountainous regions of eastern Gangwon Province saw unusually heavy snowfall following the issuance of heavy snow alerts in the middle of May.According to the Seoraksan National Park office, around 40 centimeters of snow accumulated at the park's Socheong shelter and 20 centimeters at its Jungcheong shelter between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.The Gangwon Regional Meteorological Office said 14-point-nine centimeters of snow accumulated at Hyangnobong Peak between 7 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday.The unexpected snow has caused cold weather damage ahead of a harvest on wild vegetable farms that operate on the mountains.More snow of up to five centimeters has been forecast on Thursday for the mountainous regions where heavy snow alerts have been issued.