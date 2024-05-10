DP's Woo Won-sik Wins Assembly Speaker Candidacy, Shares Views on Role

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Woo Won-shik, set to begin his fifth term in the 22nd National Assembly, surprisingly defeated six-term lawmaker-elect Choo Mi-ae, in a primary to select the candidate to become the next parliamentary speaker. Choo, a member of a faction close to DP leader Lee Jae-myung, had been considered the likely winner after two other pro-Lee candidates, Jung Sung-ho and Cho Jeong-sik, dropped out of the race.Choi You Sun reports.Report: The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) four-term Rep. Woo Won-shik, who secured his fifth term to serve in the 22nd National Assembly, was elected party candidate to serve as parliamentary speaker during the first half of the upcoming Assembly.Jin Sun-mee, head of the DP's central election committee, said on Thursday that Woo won the majority of votes cast by 169 lawmakers-elect, becoming the party's final candidate.Following his primary win, Woo said the Assembly led by a speaker from the DP will ensure that the state serves its purpose and the country becomes a good place to live.[Sound bite: Rep. Woo Won-shik, DP Candidate for Parliamentary Speaker (Korean/English)]"I believe that the directions proposed and bills presented by the Democratic Party must be realized in the National Assembly in accordance with the will of the people, as this is the path to creating a better future for South Korea. Therefore, as the parliamentary speaker, I will lead the first half of the 22nd National Assembly considering whether something is beneficial or not to the people, and whether it is right or not for the people."Woo said while putting an emphasis on partisan consultation, he, as the speaker, intends to proceed in accordance with the National Assembly Act when there is a delay that goes against public sentiment.[Sound bite: Rep. Woo Won-shik, DP Candidate for Parliamentary Speaker (Korean/English)]"I have always believed that neutrality is valuable when it makes people's lives more comfortable and advances their rights. The speaker is not simply a chairperson. I believe the speaker should reflect the sentiments of the public, those who have formed the parliament."It is customary for the lawmaker elected speaker to come from the party holding the largest number of seats in parliament and Woo, whose party dominated in last month's general elections, is expected to be confirmed as the next speaker through a plenary vote on June 5.Three-term Rep. Lee Hack-young, who has secured his fourth term, was elected the DP's candidate for deputy speaker.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.