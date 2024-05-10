Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

KDI Revises Up 2024 Growth Outlook to 2.6%

Written: 2024-05-16 14:18:20Updated: 2024-05-16 14:41:22

KDI Revises Up 2024 Growth Outlook to 2.6%

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Korea Development Institute(KDI) upwardly revised its growth forecast this year from two-point-two to two-point-six percent.

In an outlook report released on Thursday, the KDI said the economy is expected to expand two-point-six percent in 2024 amid a sharp increase in exports. The revised forecast is higher than the two-point-five percent put forth by Moody's Ratings and the same as the outlook presented by the OECD.

The gross domestic product(GDP) during the first quarter jumped three-point-four percent year-on-year, due mainly to the continued recovery in exports and a base effect.

The institute said outbound shipments are drastically increasing centered around semiconductors, reflecting a significant rise in turnover in the global semiconductor market and easing of the downturn in international trade.

The KDI forecast the economy to grow two-point-one percent next year with an adjustment in export recovery, and for inflation to post two-point-six percent this year due to a domestic downturn, before slowing to two-point-one percent in 2025.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >