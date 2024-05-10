Leaders of S. Korea, Cambodia Establish Bilateral Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders of South Korea and Cambodia adopted a joint statement on establishing a bilateral strategic partnership during their summit in Seoul.During the meeting on Thursday, President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his anticipation that the strategic partnership will help to expand bilateral cooperation on trade and investment, and in future-oriented areas such as the digital environment.Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said his country's economic growth and development cannot be separated from South Korea's contributions, thanking the country for its contributions to the economy, infrastructure, healthcare and education, among many other areas.The decision to form the strategic partnership marks the first time that the two sides have given a title to their diplomatic relations.Under the strategic partnership, Seoul and Phnom Penh have agreed to expand cooperation in politics, security, defense, intellectual property, economy, finance, culture, and the environment.