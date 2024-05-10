Cultural Heritage Agency Chief Calls for Hanbok to be Kept According to Customs

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the state cultural heritage agency has called for the beauty of traditional Korean clothing, or hanbok, to be maintained according to tradition.Ahead of the Cultural Heritage Administration’s relaunch as the Korea Heritage Service on Friday, agency chief Choi Eung-chon said collaborations with other organizations to promote the beauty of hanbok, which represents the identity and value of the Korean people, are in the works.In Korea, the culture of owning and wearing hanbok is designated as a form of national intangible cultural heritage.In reference to criticisms over "fusion hanbok," Choi said many hanbok worn by visitors to Seoul's Gyeongbok Palace are not worn properly in accordance with Korea’s heritage, with different elements being mixed and matched according to preference rather than according to customs.Choi said the agency plans to form a consultative body with hanbok stores near the palace, to set a standard and encourage the stores to rent out hanbok and related accessories according to traditional pairings.