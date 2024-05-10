Menu Content

7 in 10 People Support Government's Plan to Raise Medical School Admissions Quota

Written: 2024-05-16 15:19:20Updated: 2024-05-16 15:45:47

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey conducted by the government showed that more than 70 percent of South Koreans support the government's push to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Thursday released the results of its survey of one thousand adults conducted from Tuesday to Wednesday, which showed that 72-point-four percent of South Koreans supported the quota hike, with 26-point-one percent saying the reform is "greatly needed."

The survey also showed that 78-point-seven percent of respondents did not empathize with the collective action by the medical professors, while 71-point-eight percent said they did not support the doctors' boycott of the special presidential committee on medical reform. The committee was launched last month to seek a resolution amid the prolonged deadlock.

Additionally, the survey revealed that 55-point-seven percent of South Koreans felt that the licenses of junior doctors taking part in the collective walkout should be suspended in line with the law.

The survey has a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.
