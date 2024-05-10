Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

China's Xi and Russia's Putin Hold Summit in Beijing

Written: 2024-05-16 15:47:16Updated: 2024-05-16 15:59:21

China's Xi and Russia's Putin Hold Summit in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit in Beijing.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the state-run CCTV, and Russia's Sputnik News Agency, the two leaders held a meeting Thursday morning at the Great Hall of the People.

President Xi welcomed the Russian leader, calling him his "old friend" while emphasizing Beijing's willingness to cooperate with Moscow to "protect fairness and justice in the world."

In response, Putin said the cooperation between Russia and China is not opportunistic and is not directly aimed at anyone, but rather "a stabilizing factor on the world stage."

During the meeting, which was also attended by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, the two leaders also discussed prioritizing cooperation in energy, industry, and agriculture. They also emphasized the importance of cooperation in advanced technology, innovation, construction, and transportation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >