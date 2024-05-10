China's Xi and Russia's Putin Hold Summit in Beijing

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit in Beijing.According to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the state-run CCTV, and Russia's Sputnik News Agency, the two leaders held a meeting Thursday morning at the Great Hall of the People.President Xi welcomed the Russian leader, calling him his "old friend" while emphasizing Beijing's willingness to cooperate with Moscow to "protect fairness and justice in the world."In response, Putin said the cooperation between Russia and China is not opportunistic and is not directly aimed at anyone, but rather "a stabilizing factor on the world stage."During the meeting, which was also attended by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, the two leaders also discussed prioritizing cooperation in energy, industry, and agriculture. They also emphasized the importance of cooperation in advanced technology, innovation, construction, and transportation.