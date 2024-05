Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has conveyed its wishes for the speedy recovery of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico who was seriously wounded after being shot on Wednesday.In a message distributed to the media on Thursday, the ministry conveyed the wishes along with consolations to Fico and his family.The ministry added that the government is considering ways to officially express its sympathy regarding the attack against the prime minister.Fico was shot by a gunman at a village some 180 kilometers from the capital Bratislava while greeting supporters after a government meeting.He underwent surgery for nearly four hours and is said to no longer be in a critical condition.According to local media, the gunman is a 71-year-old male writer.