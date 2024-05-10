DP Woo Set to Become Assembly Speaker, Hints at Pushing Contested Bills

Photo : KBS

Anchor: Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Woo Won-shik is set to become the next parliamentary speaker after defeating heavyweight Choo Mi-ae in the party primary. The speaker position is customarily given to the party with the largest number of seats. Woo hinted at his intentions to be more active in passing opposition-led bills, saying that he will reflect the sentiments of the public, as they elected members of the parliament.Yun Sohyang has more.Report: The main opposition Democratic Party's Rep. Woo Won-shik is set to become the Speaker of the upcoming National Assembly.The four term lawmaker won the majority of votes among the DP lawmakers-elect, defeating former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae in the DP primary Thursday, practically securing the speaker position, as it is customarily given to the candidate of the party holding the largest number of seats.[Sound bite: Rep. Woo Won-shik, DP Candidate for Parliamentary Speaker (Korean/English)]"I believe that the directions proposed and bills presented by the Democratic Party must be realized in the National Assembly in accordance with the will of the people, as this is the path to creating a better future for South Korea. Therefore, as the parliamentary speaker, I will lead the first half of the 22nd National Assembly considering whether something is beneficial or not, whether it is right or not for the people.”Woo hinted that he will exercise more than simple neutrality and use the authority of the speaker to put contested bills directly to a vote in the 22nd National Assembly where the DP holds 175 seats out of 300.[Sound bite: Rep. Woo Won-shik, DP Candidate for Parliamentary Speaker (Korean/English)]"I have always believed that neutrality is valuable only when it makes people's lives more comfortable and advances their rights. The speaker is not simply an announcer. I believe the speaker should reflect the sentiments of the public, those who have formed the parliament."Woo also specifically mentioned the hotly contested special counsel probe bill on a report into a Marine’s death that the opposition bloc has been pushing hard for the President to accept, stating it is a conundrum and that he will do what is best for the people.The DP has also been proposing a constitutional amendment that would limit the president's veto which is something Woo said he agrees with. The ruling People Power Party has balked at the proposal.Woo is expected to be confirmed as the next speaker through a plenary vote on June 5.Three-term Rep. Lee Hack-young, who has secured his fourth term, was elected the DP's candidate for deputy speaker.Yun Sohyang, KBS World Radio News.