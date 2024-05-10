Doctors' Group Announces Conditions for Dialogue with Government

Photo : KBS News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) issued conditions for dialogue with the government, as the administration and medical groups begin talks on determining the level of medical care benefit costs for the next year.The KMA held an emergency press briefing on Thursday, where the president of the association Lim Hyun-taek called for insurance premiums to be raised by at least ten percent.Lim said the country's insurance premiums, which initially covered 50 percent of a patient’s medical fees, have covered around 80 percent for nearly half a century. Lim called on the government to eventually raise coverage to 100 percent.He also called on the government to clearly implement the 20 percent government subsidy policy to stabilize insurance finances, which the chairman says was so far chronically disregarded.The KMA also demanded a withdrawal of the conversion index that pays out differently depending on the medical procedure and for the negotiations to be broadcast live.