Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has hailed the Seoul High Court’s decision to reject a request by doctors groups to suspend the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand.In a statement to the nation on Thursday, Han expressed deep gratitude to the appellate court for making what he termed a “wise ruling.”The prime minister said though the task remains of addressing the collective action by the medical sector, a large obstacle that had blocked the government’s push for medical reform has been removed with the court’s decision.Han said that following the court ruling, the government will swiftly conclude procedures for medical schools’ admissions for the academic year of 2025 so that there are no more confusions.He said the government will first swiftly pursue revisions to regulations at each school and finalize admissions procedures.